Usher Jokingly Blamed For Halle Bailey & DDG’s Breakup

Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - Red Carpet Arrivals
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: DDG and Halle Bailey attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Social media users are speculating about DDG and Halle Bailey's split.

Yesterday, DDG took to his Instagram Story with an emotional statement, revealing that he and Halle Bailey have broken up. "After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote in part. "The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best part forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared."

The news came as an unfortunate surprise to fans, who had just watched the former couple welcome their first child last year. DDG didn't share why the two of them decided to split, but he described the separation as amicable. "Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true," he explained. "We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared."

DDG Announces Split From Halle Bailey

As expected, social media users are flooding Twitter/X with their reactions to the split, and weighing in on what they believe might have caused it. Many are even jokingly blaming Usher. Recently, the R&B icon tried to feed the Little Mermaid star a cherry during a performance, which DDG promptly snatched away.

The moment appeared to have been all in good fun, though it would be far from the first time Usher caused a rift in someone's relationship. For those who don't recall, Keke Palmer popped out for his Las Vegas residency last year, which ultimately ended her relationship with the father of her child Darius Jackson. He publicly shamed her for her outfit, resulting in countless jokes and memes about Usher ending relationships.

Social Media Reacts To Halle Bailey & DDG's Breakup

What do you think of Halle Bailey and DDG breaking up? What about fans jokingly blaming Usher? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

