Halle Bailey Breaks Her Silence After DDG Breakup

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Halle Bailey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Last week, DDG announced that he and Halle Bailey have gone their separate ways.

Last week, DDG took to Instagram to announce that he and Halle Bailey have gone their separate ways. The young former couple welcomed their first child just last year, Halo. DDG described their split as amicable and claimed that they were still close. “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true," he explained. "We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our own individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared."

Bailey has yet to address the news directly. Earlier today, however, the Little Mermaid star dropped off her first post-breakup photo dump. In it, she's seen hitting the gym accompanied by her son, spending time in the studio, and more. In one photo, she and Halo are even seen hanging out by the pool. "Life is beautiful 🩷🥰," she captioned the post, which also had "Survivor" by Destiny's Child on it.

Halle Bailey Living Her Best Life After DDG Split

Fans are flooding Bailey with words of support, and are glad to see her living her best life after the split. "The fact she covered Halo is soooo telling! Protect you and your baby’s peace Halle!" one commenter writes. "Unbothered Mother," another says. Her post arrived just a few days after DDG gave his fans an update on his love life. According to him, he's not interested in dating anyone for the time being, unless he and Bailey decide to get back together.

"I am not dating anyone," he clarified during a livestream. "I don't have a potential girlfriend, nor do I even think about that." What do you think of Halle Bailey's first post-breakup photo dump? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

