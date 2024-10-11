DDG Roasted By TikToker Claiming He "Trapped" Halle Bailey With A Baby

DDG continues to catch heat.

DDG has not had it easy since breaking up with Halle Bailey. The rapper and YouTuber requested that fans respect their privacy. In truth, they have done everything but. They have memed DDG for not being good enough to hold on to Bailey. They've also made fake screenshots of DDG Instagram posts, that he has had to debunk. The latest DDG controversy may be the meanest, though. A TikToker made a post in which she accused the rapper of trapping Halle Bailey with a child. He responded, and then she got back at him. It was a whole mess.

The overall sentiment of the TikTok post was that DDG purposely "trapped" his ex-girlfriend by starting a family with her and then breaking up. DDG didn't appreciate the theory, and took to Instagram Live to set the record straight. "CPM's not that high for you to be on there talking for two minutes about me," he told followers. The rapper then decided to get personal with the TikTok creator. "You got two kids, I looked on your Instagram.... with no baby daddy. But you worry about me." DDG made it clear that he didn't want or think people should be, in his personal business. "Y'all need to stop," he added. "I be seeing what y'all be saying, bro."

The creator, who goes by the handle @frankie_aab, responded. She scrolled through Halle Bailey's Instagram and noted that DDG is nowhere to be found. "I need y'all to let me know when you see DDG on her page," she remarked. "It's funny that you try to use me being a baby mama as an insult when you turned her into a baby mama your damn self." The creator then noted that including the father of her children on her social media would not make sense. "Why would I have my ex-husband on my page," @frankie_aab asked. "Did you ever marry that girl?"