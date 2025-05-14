DDG’s Mother & Sister React To Halle Bailey Abuse Allegations

Recently, a couple of DDG's family members addressed the disturbing allegations of abuse made by his ex, Halle Bailey. His mother, Tonya Granberry, took to her Instagram Story to tease the idea of speaking out. “I don’t usually comment or say anything on this internet even with all the negativity, the lies, and hatred toward mine,” she wrote, as captured by The Shade Room. “However, these accusations have made me realize that I have been quiet too long.”

For now, she's yet to say anything else about the situation, and it remains unclear whether or not she plans to do so. DDG's sister TeeTee also mentioned Bailey's allegations during a recent stream. According to her, however, she's decided to stay out of it entirely.

“I’ve already seen the TMZ post and I’m not going to speak on it, so yeah," she declared, as seen in a clip shared by @KillaKreww on X.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Accuses Halle Bailey Of Smearing DDG With Disturbing Abuse Allegations

DDG Restraining Order

Bailey was granted a domestic violence restraining order against DDG yesterday (May 13). She accuses the father of her only child of getting violent with her back in January when he came to pick up their son Halo. Allegedly, the two of them got into it after Bailey brought up the idea of a visitation schedule.

"Get out of my car, B*TCH," he allegedly told her. From there, she accuses him of pulling her hair and slamming her face against his steering wheel, leaving her with a chipped front tooth.

She says she stayed in the car until they got to DDG's house, and that she told his family what had happened when she arrived. TMZ obtained photos of her arms with bruises on them, as well as her aforementioned chipped tooth. Bailey also alleges that DDG sent her angry messages about her recent trip to St. Lucia, accusing her of being there with Brent Faiyaz.