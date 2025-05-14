Deshae Frost Accuses Halle Bailey Of Abusing DDG And Being In The Illuminati

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Halle Bailey attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Halle Bailey was recently granted a restraining order against her ex DDG after accusing him of leaving her with bruises and a chipped tooth.

DDG is currently facing some incredibly serious allegations from his ex Halle Bailey, but it looks like he has at least a few people on his side. Recently, for example, his friend Deshae Frost hopped online to weigh in on all the controversy surrounding his personal life. He made some shocking accusations against the Little Mermaid actress in the process.

"Why is she coming out right now with all this sh*t?" he questioned, as seen in a clip shared by Hollywood Unlocked. "If that sh*t in January, why she ain't do that sh*t in January? ... You can't prove that this n***a is a bad father, or you can't prove that he's not trying to co-parent or do anything so you've got to pull this card. It's just weird, bro."

Frost continued, sharing his theory that Bailey is in the Illuminati and accusing her of being physically violent towards DDG.

Halle Bailey Restraining Order

Bailey was granted a restraining order against DDG yesterday (May 13), and accuses him of violently attacking her while picking up their son. Allegedly, he told her "Get out of my car, B*TCH" before the situation got physical. Bailey accuses him of pulling her hair and slamming her face against his steering wheel, leaving her with a chipped tooth. TMZ obtained photos of her bruised arms and chipped front tooth.

Allegedly, DDG also sent her a series of angry text messages about her trip to St. Lucia with her sister Chloe. He allegedly accused her of being on the island with Brent Faiyaz, which she denied.

Frost isn't the only person who's defended DDG amid these bombshell allegations. DJ Akademiks also recently insinuated that Bailey made her story up. DDG's mother Tonya Granberry even took to her Instagram Story with a vague message yesterday.

"I don’t usually comment or say anything on this internet even with all the negativity, the lies, and hatred toward mine,” she wrote, per The Shade Room. “However, these accusations have made me realize that I have been quiet too long.”

