DDG’s Brother DuB Breaks Down In Tears As He Reacts To Halle Bailey Abuse Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher 632 Views
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) DDG attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Halle Bailey was recently granted a restraining order against DDG after accusing him of assaulting her in January.

DDG's personal life recently took a shocking turn for the worse. Sadly, it looks like that's had an impact on not only him, but also the people closest to him. Recently, for example, his brother DuB came to his defense amid Halle Bailey's abuse allegations, as seen in a clip shared by The Shade Room. He insists that DDG never laid a hand on the Little Mermaid actress.

He admitted that his brother's situation was making him “hella emotional,” claiming that the rapper-turned-streamer is unable to see his son Halo as much as he'd like to. “That’s why my brother’s on till he goes to sleep,” Dub said, adding that it's “lowkey f*cking him up.”

From there, Dub turned off his camera, as he didn't want viewers to see him getting emotional. When he returned, he had a pair of sunglasses on to hide his tears. He noted how important he thinks it is for Halo to have both parents in his life, emphasizing how DDG's time with his son has allegedly been limited since his messy split from Bailey.

DDG Restraining Order

Dub's latest remarks come shortly after Bailey was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her ex. According to TMZ, she accuses him of violently attacking her in January when he came to pick up Halo. She claims that when she brought up the idea of a visitation schedule, things allegedly turned physical. Bailey alleges that DDG pulled her hair and slammed her face against his steering wheel, leaving her with bruised arms and a chipped front tooth.

Dub isn't the only person who has come to his defense amid the accusations, however. His mother Tonya Granberry also took to her Instagram Story earlier this week with a vague message.

"I don’t usually comment or say anything on this internet even with all the negativity, the lies, and hatred toward mine,” she wrote. “However, these accusations have made me realize that I have been quiet too long.”

Caroline Fisher
