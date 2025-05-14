Things between Halle Bailey and DDG have only continued to get messier since their October split. Earlier this week, the Little Mermaid actress filed for a restraining order against the personality, accusing him of abuse. Now, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, she's filed for sole legal and physical custody of their one-year-old son Halo.

In addition to this, she's requested an order to prevent child abduction. She alleges that DDG has a history of not only physical abuse, but also taking or hiding Halo from her, and threatening to do it again. Bailey is asking that he be granted one six-hour visit with the child per week through a professional agency.

She wants the court to prohibit him from taking Halo out of Los Angeles County. At the time of writing, DDG has yet to publicly address the custody filing.

Halle Bailey Restraining Order

Halle Bailey and DDG attend the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 at One Marylebone on October 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

This latest update comes shortly just after Bailey made several disturbing allegations against DDG, including that he slammed her head into his steering wheel. Allegedly, the incident took place back in January when he came to pick Halo up. When she brought up a possible visitation schedule, the situation allegedly turned violent. This allegedly left Bailey with bruised arms and a chipped front tooth.

Allegedly, she opted to stay in the vehicle for the remainder of the ride to DDG's house and told his family members what happened when they arrived. While it's unconfirmed exactly who these family members were, his mother and sister TeeTee have addressed the bombshell allegations.

“I don’t usually comment or say anything on this internet even with all the negativity, the lies, and hatred toward mine,” Tonya Granberry wrote. “However, these accusations have made me realize that I have been quiet too long.”