Halle Bailey Accuses DDG Of Chipping Her Tooth And Bruising Her Arms In Brutal Attack

"The Little Mermaid" Australian Premiere - Arrivals
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 22: Halle Bailey attends the Australian premiere of "The Little Mermaid" at State Theatre on May 22, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Halle Bailey is making some huge accusations against DDG as she has received a restraining order against the father of her child.

Some very disturbing news is being reported by TMZ as we have learned that Halle Bailey has been granted a domestic violence restraining order against DDG. Moreover, a police report has been filed against the rapper turned streamer.

Back in October, the two broke up. However, in January, Bailey claims things got physically violent when DDG came to pick up Halo. As she alleges, when she brought up a visitation schedule, he put his hands on her. At first, he was allegedly verbally abusive, saying "Get out of my car, BITCH." while Halle was strapping Halo into the car.

Halle Bailey says the two became intertwined and her face was slammed on the steering wheel, which subsequently led to a chipped tooth. Bailey ended up helping DDG bring Halo over to his home, and she told the family what happened.

During the physical altercation, Bailey sustained bruised arms. TMZ has photos of the injuries, but we cannot share those on HotNewHipHop.

Halle Bailey Granted Restraining Order
2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: Halle Bailey speaks onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

In March, Bailey alleges DDG entered her home and took a picture of her empty bed while she was gone. He then sent her a text with the photo, saying "now I know what u been on lol."

Furthermore, Halle Bailey said that things continued four days later. DDG came over to pick up Halo, but the baby and Bailey were sick. When Bailey asked to keep Halo because of the illness, DDG grew upset. He took the singer's phone and smashed her Ring Doorbell before throwing the phone out of the window of his car.

This led to a police report, and now, DDG cannot come within 100 yards of Halle. Moreover, the singer is bringing Halo to Italy for two months as she is shooting a movie.

During this time, the rapper will not be allowed to talk about Halle and his child during his streams. In the eyes of Bailey, DDG has been using these streams to disparage her.

