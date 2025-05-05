DDG Doubles Down On Loyalty To Drake Over Kendrick Lamar

After pledging his alligance to Drake in previous livestreams, DDG cements the loyalty as he coins Drizzy the "best artist alive."

During his appearance on the Mani Petty podcast, the Michigan rap star made it clear he will always choose Drake over Kendrick Lamar. “I think Drake is the best artist alive,” DDG declared. “Not even being biased. Just as a listener—Drake’s gone platinum across every genre. Nobody else is doing that.”

While Drake and DDG have never collaborated, Drizzy paid respect to the YouTuber's accomplishments in the streaming landscape while gambling with Adin Ross last month. DDG's love for Drake is rooted in years of fandom. He recalls listening to Drizzy since he was a kid.

“I could never switch up on Drake as a fan, bruh,” he said in January. “Even if he did something to me personally. I just couldn’t. I grew up listening to the man. I’ve been bumping his music since I was a kid.”

“I’m a loyal-ass fan. If I like your stuff, I’m with it forever,” he added.

DDG Picks Drake Over Kendrick Lamar

In an era where allegiance in hip-hop can shift overnight, DDG’s unwavering support stands out. For him, Drake’s impact transcends the current moment. It's about influence, consistency, and personal connection—an artist whose music shaped his youth and continues to guide his perspective.

