Staunch Kendrick Lamar Fan Tries To Disrespect DDG For Championing Drake

2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Rapper DDG performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 05, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Drake and Kendrick Lamar have two of the most passionate fan bases in rap and sometimes, things have gone a little too far between them.

If you follow DDG, you know how big of a Drake supporter he is. He's made his unwavering allegiance to The Boy abundantly clear throughout the beef with Kendrick Lamar. A lot of his love for the icon stems from his connection to his music.

During a January livestream, the Michigan rapper and YouTuber said, "I could never switch up on Drake as a fan, bruh. Even if he did something to me personally. I just couldn’t. I grew up listening to the man. I’ve been bumping his music since I was a kid." He continued, "I’m a loyal-a*s fan. If I like your stuff, I’m with it forever."

He then sung his praises during an appearance on the Mani Petty platform late last week. "I think Drake is the best artist alive. Not even being biased. Just as a listener—Drake’s gone platinum across every genre. Nobody else is doing that," DDG stated.

Overall, it's good to see the respect and loyalty, something that has been exceedingly rare for Drizzy to come by these days. But all of you know (and DDG surely knows too) is that any support for Kendrick Lamar's Canadian foe will have the Compton MC's fans all up in your grill.

Kendrick Lamar Drake Beef

The back-and-forth keyboard wars online during the peak of the beef were truly something to witness as many took their ties to their respective too far at times. Speaking of which, it's already been 12 months since the run of "6:16 in LA," "Family Matters," and "meet the grahams." The incredibly defensive fan bases have been arguing about who had the better outing back then as if the battle was still going today.

That's partially why DDG talked about his Drake love on Mani Petty, but now also Angela Yee's Way Up platform. One clip in particular from their conversation, gathered by Live Bitez, has been making the rounds. While taking phone calls on the airwaves, a Kendrick Lamar stan did put forth their best effort to cause grief with DDG for liking Drizzy. "Don't judge me, but I want to say that I really don't like OVO and DDG you a lame because you be hating on Kendrick. I'm out."

All he and Yee could do was laugh about it afterwards. But he did clarify that he doesn't not like Lamar, he just like's The Boy more. "That's funny," DDG added.

