DDG Pledges His Unbreakable Allegiance To Drake

The beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has divided hip-hop's biggest names, and DDG made it crystal clear he is siding with Drizzy. In his latest livestream, the Michigan rap star reassured his unwavering loyalty to the 6 God. "I could never switch up on Drake as a fan, bruh," said DDG. "I just can't. Even if he did something to me personally. I just couldn't." Telling his fans to follow his lead, the "Pink Dreads" hitmaker continued: "I been listening to the music since I was kid. I'm a loyal friend and fan. If I'm a fan of your stuff, I'm be a fan of your stuff forever."

He addressed Drake's lawsuit with UMG, claiming that he would remain a fan of the artist no matter how many lawsuits the 6 God filed. "I don't give a damn what he do," said DDG. "He files three lawsuits, 10 lawsuits. Drop a song, I'll forget about it. Where the music at." Naturally, the rap star's pledge of allegiance to Drake received mixed reviews.

DDG Says He Will Never Turn His Back On Drake

Confused by the entertainer's reason behind the loyalty remarks, an Instagram user commented, "Who the hell asked DDG for his input? Go teach your baby how to not whip your ass on screen." Another fan refers to Drake praising Steamers. They comment, "Yall try so hard to make it seem like he’s faulting the YouTubers, he’s only using them as example to show how much the LABEL wanted that song to spread. So much they allowed streamers to get paid off it , which they don’t ever do!"