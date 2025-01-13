Halle Bailey Superfan Gifts DDG The Singer's Favorite Flowers After Stream Snipping Him, Here's What Happens Next?

Halle Bailey, DDG, and son Halo get a surprise visit from a superfan.

In Orlando, DDG and Halle Bailey were gifted the singer's favorite flowers by a superfan after "stream sniping" the entertainer. While loading his family into a car, the fan approaches DDG with Halle's gift with a request for him to give to the singer. "Hi, are you DDG?" the superfan began with flowers in hand. "Can you please give these to Halle?" A surprised DDG happily accepts the flowers and gives them to Halle. Appreciative, Halle Bailey appears to greet the fan and give them a hug. "Halle just got stream snipped," said DDG.

The superfan would cry as she spoke to Halle. "I love you so much," said the fan to Halle. She continues to describe how much of an influence the Little Mermaid star has on her. The fan would tell DDG and Halle to enjoy Orlando before running off into the night. The family was left surprised by the fan aware of their whereabouts. Encourage thought the gesture was beautiful. When this incident occurred is unknown.

The last time Halle and DDG were seen together was for their son's first birthday celebration. This tender celebration comes two months after Halle and DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., publicly announced their breakup. The couple separated less than a year after welcoming Halo. Co-parenting hasn’t been without its challenges. In November, Halle criticized DDG for featuring Halo in a Twitch livestream without her knowledge.