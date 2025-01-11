DDG Reveals He Has No Fire Insurance For His Mansion That Burned Down In L.A.

DDG is figuring everything out right now.

The Los Angeles wildfires are affecting a lot of folks right now, especially those with a lack of resources to combat or mitigate them due to systemic factors that this natural disaster has tragically highlighted. However, more fortunate folks such as the many celebrities who live there are using their platform to share their perspectives, promote advocacy, lend a helping hand to those in need, and answer fans' worries. DDG recently hopped on his livestream to talk about the situation, as the fires consumed his mansion in the city. However, the big obstacle in his path is how he did not have fire insurance for his property, so he must now figure out his next moves.

"I found out today – I don't know if this is TMI or not – but I found out today that I ain't got fire insurance," DDG remarked to his audience. "So I'm figuring all that out, bro. 'Cause my crib burned down... That's just M's wasted, bro. So I got to figure all this stuff out, you know, I got my insurance for my crib and stuff. 'Cause if I don't got fire insurance, bro, it's a wrap. I just got to take the L on the chin. I'm not trying to do that. So I'm in the middle of trying to make that work right now, get my insurance right."

DDG Speaks On His Lack Of Insurance Amid L.A. Fires

Based on the way that he phrased his sentence, maybe the mansion hasn't burned down yet, but it's not looking good. Hopefully DDG can work something out and help others out in the process. Elsewhere, other celebrities within hip-hop and beyond are sharing various resources for aid and shelter, debating with fans who are overjoyed at their luxury properties burning down, and spreading awareness about the situation.

Of course, this opens up the aforementioned debate around wealth and impact when it comes to celebrities affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Some stars' comments on the matter drew much controversy, but it doesn't seem like DDG is on that type of energy. It's a tough situation no matter how you look at it, and one that shouldn't have one perspective completely invalidate another. Hopefully those with the ability to bounce back assist others who are struggling to do so.

