- Pop CultureDenzel Washington Fans Panic After News Of A Fire At His Mansion SurfaceFire crews responded to a call of smoke coming from the mansion owned by the actor & social media couldn't handle it.By Erika Marie
- GramRihanna Joins Social Media Outrage Surrounding The "Devastating" Fires Impacting AustraliaRih reacts to the Australian fire epidemic that's been burning throughout the country since the fire season began last July.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomMarc Anthony's $7 Mil, 120-Foot Luxury Yacht Catches Fire & Capsizes: ReportNo injuries were reported.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentLeonardo DiCaprio Responds To Accusations Of Bankrolling Amazon Rainforest FireBolsonaro is making bold claims. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentHalle Berry's Malibu Home Invaded By Pirates: ReportYou read that right.By Zaynab
- SocietyKanye West's Action Plan: "Building A Fireproof Community"Kanye West has an answer for every one of Planet Earth's ills.By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Game Forced To Evacuate His Home Because Of Los Angeles FiresThe Game shares story of his holiday preparations prior to being evacuated. By Matt F