Reginae Carter Draws Backlash For Her Message To "Ignorant People" Amid L.A. Wildfires

There's still a lot of controversy around the discussion of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Reginae Carter is one of many famous and privileged individuals who have something to say about the Los Angeles wildfires that are ravaging so many citizens right now. However, her statement to Twitter on Friday (January 10) left some online users feeling like it downplayed people who are suffering from the fires to much larger degrees. "I wanna tell the ignorant people something … it doesn’t matter how much money you have .. don’t nobody wanna see everything they worked so hard for .. in Ashes !” Lil Wayne's daughter expressed. “Like wtf is wrong with yall telling fortunate people to ‘just buy a new house’ like huh? Yall are weird . [...] Praying for everyone… chile we living in scary times !"

Of course, this isn't to take away from other celebrities who have suffered a lot at the hands of the wildfires. However, it's important to make that distinction very clear between those with resources and those without, as these stars have plenty of support to rebuild their life faster than others. At the end of the day, the north star to keep in mind is to avoid negativity and to focus energies on those who need it most urgently right now.

Reginae Carter Speaks On L.A. Wildfires

However, Reginae Carter wasn't the only celebrity who caught some slight flack for their comments on the L.A. wildfires. For example, Meek Mill – ever the interesting and divisive tweeter – shared a heartfelt and personal message than lost the plot in some's eyes, but really just tries to sympathize with Los Angeles. "Prayers to LA," he shared. "I never knew about fire trauma until my house caught on fire, I was smelling fire in my sleep jumping up for 3 years. I didn't know that type of trauma existed. So I was just dealing with it as a kid!"