Reginae Carter Defends Revealing Instagram Post: "I Can Show My Ass If I Want"

AMC Networks 2024 Upfront
Reginae Carter attends the AMC Networks 2024 Upfront at Chelsea Factory on April 10, 2024 in New York City.
Reginae Carter says she's "grown."

Reginae Carter has fired back at critics of her recent sultry Instagram post with a statement on X (formerly Twitter). Taking to the social media site, she described herself as "grown" and shot down accusations about wanting attention. "I’m grown asf btw … I can show my ass if I want to," Carter began. "I love the 'she want attention' comments … cause baby I am the attention that you’re paying so much to see stink."

Fans in the replies were loving Carter's confidence. "Your body is TEA!! Your beauty got them stuck. Only SASSY men that want your body and the ugly girls wanting your bank account balances were hatin. Show some more. You just got back from Barbados with Rihanna and you stay booked. Ain't sh*t getting canceled over here," one fan replied. Another similarly added: "Well you got their attention and they hate your confidence. You look amazing. Some are envious of that BODY and wish they had your confidence."

Reginae Carter Attends The BET Awards

Reginae Carter during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

In other news, Carter's father, Lil Wayne has been making headlines several times in recent months for how he's handled the NFL choosing Kendrick Lamar to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Performing at his Lil Weezyana Festival, earlier this month, he remarked that the spot was "ripped away" from him.

Reginae Carter Defends Recent Instagram Post

Carter seemingly addressed the drama in a post promoting the music festival on social media. "Lil weezyana fest is gone be so lit this year!" she wrote, earlier this year. "My dad brings this to his hometown every year to make his fans and supporters proud! Let’s Focus on the positive and things we can control [red heart emoji]. Let’s talk about how he sold out in a day ‼️" Check out Carter's full response on X (formerly Twitter) below. Be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

