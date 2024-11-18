Reginae Carter Defends Revealing Instagram Post: "I Can Show My Ass If I Want"

Reginae Carter says she's "grown."

Reginae Carter has fired back at critics of her recent sultry Instagram post with a statement on X (formerly Twitter). Taking to the social media site, she described herself as "grown" and shot down accusations about wanting attention. "I’m grown asf btw … I can show my ass if I want to," Carter began. "I love the 'she want attention' comments … cause baby I am the attention that you’re paying so much to see stink."

Fans in the replies were loving Carter's confidence. "Your body is TEA!! Your beauty got them stuck. Only SASSY men that want your body and the ugly girls wanting your bank account balances were hatin. Show some more. You just got back from Barbados with Rihanna and you stay booked. Ain't sh*t getting canceled over here," one fan replied. Another similarly added: "Well you got their attention and they hate your confidence. You look amazing. Some are envious of that BODY and wish they had your confidence."

Reginae Carter Attends The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Reginae Carter during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

In other news, Carter's father, Lil Wayne has been making headlines several times in recent months for how he's handled the NFL choosing Kendrick Lamar to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Performing at his Lil Weezyana Festival, earlier this month, he remarked that the spot was "ripped away" from him.

Reginae Carter Defends Recent Instagram Post