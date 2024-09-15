Reginae Carter Praises Her Dad Lil Wayne Again Amid Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Debate

Reginae is focusing on the right stuff.

Lil Wayne is still getting love and dismissal from many hip-hop and pop culture corners over the Super Bowl halftime show controversy. When Kendrick Lamar announced his headlining slot in New Orleans next year, many fans felt that Tunechi deserved it instead, a notion bolstered by K.Dot's Drake battle. However, we're starting to see folks shift the conversation to the most important parts of this whole debate: commending each artist for their greatness and giving Wayne the flowers he deserves. His daughter Reginae Carter recently spoke out about this whole thing, trying to shift gears to a more celebratory and supportive narrative.

"Lil weezyana fest is gone be so lit this year!" Reginae Carter wrote of her father Lil Wayne's New Orleans festival later in 2024. "My dad brings this to his hometown every year to make his fans and supporters proud! Let’s Focus on the positive and things we can control [red heart emoji]. Let’s talk about how he sold out in a day ‼️" No matter where you stand on the Super Bowl debate, we have much more useful ways to show support.

Reginae Carter Hypes Up Lil Wayne's Festival

"They envy greatness !!!!" Reginae Carter initially seemed to express regarding the Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne debate. By this point, anyone happy or mad about the final decision has plenty of different reasons to feel how they feel. As such, we don't really know where Reginae directs her previous frustration and current focus on positivity. Is it against Kendrick and pgLang for taking advantage of this opportunity? Is it against Jay-Z and the NFL for capitalizing on it? Or is it at fans who turned this choice into a competition of who can disrespect the other MC more?