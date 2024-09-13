Nicki Minaj Reacts To Lil Wayne’s Vulnerable Super Bowl Snub Response

"Many times our greatest & most dehumanizing test is just a way for God to get the glory," Nicki says.

Last weekend, Kendrick Lamar announced that he'll be headlining the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. The news prompted mixed reactions from social media users. While some can't wait to see Kendrick take the stage in February, others think the opportunity should have gone to Lil Wayne. Weezy took to Instagram yesterday to issue a response to the outrage, revealing that he was incredibly hurt by the decision.

"That hurt," he said in part. "I thought that there was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city. So it hurt, it hurt a whole lot." The heartfelt video has since earned sympathy from his supporters and peers, including Nicki Minaj. She was among the first to call out Jay-Z and Roc Nation for the apparent snub. Now, she's taken to Lil Wayne's comments section to show her support, and to offer him some words of encouragement.

Nicki Minaj Leaves Lil Wayne Some Words Of Encouragement

"This too, shall pass," her message begins. "But what you have done for the hip-hop culture will remain. It will stand the TEST of time. Many times our greatest & most dehumanizing test is just a way for God to get the glory. You were simply used in a war of egos. To ppl who are empty inside, all they have is their temporary power."