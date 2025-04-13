Kanye West Allegedly Pays Kim Kardashian The Highest Monthly Child Support In U.S. History

Kanye West may focus most of his tirades on the rap peers he wants to punish, but his most concerning statements in many fans' eyes are his remarks against his ex wife Kim Kardashian and her family. You may recall how he accused the Kardashians of alleged sex trafficking, manipulating his children, and a whole lot more. Many Twitter users' eyebrows raised when Kanye specifically spoke on child support to Kim a couple of days ago, claiming he pays $200K a month. While he didn't specify many details about this alleged arrangement such as whether or not this is per child or in total, many outlets reported this would be the highest monthly child support payment in United States history.

A quick Google search will seemingly support this theory, as other six-figure child support payments from celebrities like Alex Rodriguez and Charlie Sheen don't reach this supposed $200K amount. Another case you might be curious about is Diddy, who reportedly paid $55K to Misa Hylton-Brim back in 2005. Kanye West's support of the embattled mogul landed him in plenty of controversy as well. But his tirades against Kim Kardashian are far more complex.

Why Did Kanye West Diss Playboi Carti?

Another factor for which Kanye West blasts his ex wife concerns Playboi Carti. As a then-collaborator with Ye (now former), he allegedly reached out to Kim Kardashian in order to get vocals from North West. This set the Chicago artist off on social media, especially since he has no vocal presence on Carti's MUSIC album, which he was apparently supposed to have. Not only that, but this also made him scrutinize his agreement with Kim over name and likeness rights to their children and their work. As such, you can see how this situation opened up more avenues for the Yeezy mogul to rant through.

At the end of the day, we don't fully know how much of this alleged $200K monthly child support payment owes its newsworthiness to Kanye West's wild claims or to court documents in the Kim Kardashian divorce. A Reuters report back in 2022 suggested this same amount based on alleged legal filings. Amid many other controversies, we will see if this debacle gets more clarity.