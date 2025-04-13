Kanye West Allegedly Pays Kim Kardashian The Highest Monthly Child Support In U.S. History

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 15.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Kim Kardashian Child Support History Hip Hop News
Jun 11, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Recording artist Kanye West arrives prior to game four of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West made this claim about Kim Kardashian during a Twitter rant, and also blasted her for alleged sex trafficking and more.

Kanye West may focus most of his tirades on the rap peers he wants to punish, but his most concerning statements in many fans' eyes are his remarks against his ex wife Kim Kardashian and her family. You may recall how he accused the Kardashians of alleged sex trafficking, manipulating his children, and a whole lot more. Many Twitter users' eyebrows raised when Kanye specifically spoke on child support to Kim a couple of days ago, claiming he pays $200K a month. While he didn't specify many details about this alleged arrangement such as whether or not this is per child or in total, many outlets reported this would be the highest monthly child support payment in United States history.

A quick Google search will seemingly support this theory, as other six-figure child support payments from celebrities like Alex Rodriguez and Charlie Sheen don't reach this supposed $200K amount. Another case you might be curious about is Diddy, who reportedly paid $55K to Misa Hylton-Brim back in 2005. Kanye West's support of the embattled mogul landed him in plenty of controversy as well. But his tirades against Kim Kardashian are far more complex.

Read More: Kanye West Makes Absurd Claim About A "Part 2" With Kim Kardashian & Ray J

Why Did Kanye West Diss Playboi Carti?

Another factor for which Kanye West blasts his ex wife concerns Playboi Carti. As a then-collaborator with Ye (now former), he allegedly reached out to Kim Kardashian in order to get vocals from North West. This set the Chicago artist off on social media, especially since he has no vocal presence on Carti's MUSIC album, which he was apparently supposed to have. Not only that, but this also made him scrutinize his agreement with Kim over name and likeness rights to their children and their work. As such, you can see how this situation opened up more avenues for the Yeezy mogul to rant through.

At the end of the day, we don't fully know how much of this alleged $200K monthly child support payment owes its newsworthiness to Kanye West's wild claims or to court documents in the Kim Kardashian divorce. A Reuters report back in 2022 suggested this same amount based on alleged legal filings. Amid many other controversies, we will see if this debacle gets more clarity.

Read More: Kanye West Confesses He Made A Mistake Getting Kim Kardashian Pregnant

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Kim Kardashian Child Support Hip Hop News Relationships Kanye West Reveals The Staggering Amount He Pays Kim Kardashian In Child Support 10.4K
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Pop Culture Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian "Used" Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order 62.2K
NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors Music Kanye West Makes Rare Appearance On "The Kardashians" To Support North West 1124
Kim Kardashian North West FKA Twigs Video Kanye West Hip Hop News Music Kim Kardashian Praises North West's FKA twigs Video Appearance After Kanye West Rants 2.3K