Kanye West Refuses To Accept Swamp Izzo's Explanation For Playboi Carti Beef

We wish we could go back to a time in which Playboi Carti had one of the best performances on a new Kanye West album, but the hip-hop world does not develop that easily. The feud between both rappers is a complicated one, as it involves artistic decisions and personal loyalties. For those unaware, Kanye called Carti out for leaving him off of his new album MUSIC and allegedly reaching out to Kim Kardashian to get vocals from North West. But many folks are skeptical about this rift. For example, DJ Swamp Izzo had a very simple explanation for all this during his recent DJ Vlad interview on VladTV.

Basically, Swamp Izzo revealed Playboi Carti did not include Kanye West on MUSIC simply because they had to cut down the tracklist to 25 songs from their 130-track collection. However, Izzo confirmed Ye did produce on the final record, so it's not like they took an executive decision to cut all ties. When the Chicago artist saw a clip of this interview on Twitter, he had this to say: "But n***a what do both of yall got to say about him calling my baby mom and mentioning Skims."

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef

Screenshot via Twitter @kanyewest

What's funny is that Swamp Izzo actually addressed Kanye West's familial issue with Playboi Carti, albeit in an inconclusive way. When DJ Vlad asked about the Kim Kardashian connection and a North West feature, the DJ said he didn't know anything about that and heard nothing about it in relation to the making of MUSIC. Also, Izzo said he understands the notion of Ye's words not necessarily indicating what he really means, so it seems like he brushed off the disses altogether. We wonder if the Opium creative feels the same way...