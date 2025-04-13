Kanye West Refuses To Accept Swamp Izzo's Explanation For Playboi Carti Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 836 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Swamp Izzo Playboi Carti Beef Hip Hop News
February 13, 2005; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West with the Grammy for Best Rap Performance at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
DJ Swamp Izzo detailed Kanye West's role in Playboi Carti's "MUSIC" after Ye blasted Carti for allegedly reaching out to his family.

We wish we could go back to a time in which Playboi Carti had one of the best performances on a new Kanye West album, but the hip-hop world does not develop that easily. The feud between both rappers is a complicated one, as it involves artistic decisions and personal loyalties. For those unaware, Kanye called Carti out for leaving him off of his new album MUSIC and allegedly reaching out to Kim Kardashian to get vocals from North West. But many folks are skeptical about this rift. For example, DJ Swamp Izzo had a very simple explanation for all this during his recent DJ Vlad interview on VladTV.

Basically, Swamp Izzo revealed Playboi Carti did not include Kanye West on MUSIC simply because they had to cut down the tracklist to 25 songs from their 130-track collection. However, Izzo confirmed Ye did produce on the final record, so it's not like they took an executive decision to cut all ties. When the Chicago artist saw a clip of this interview on Twitter, he had this to say: "But n***a what do both of yall got to say about him calling my baby mom and mentioning Skims."

Read More: Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef, Explained

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef
Kanye West Playboi Carti
Screenshot via Twitter @kanyewest

What's funny is that Swamp Izzo actually addressed Kanye West's familial issue with Playboi Carti, albeit in an inconclusive way. When DJ Vlad asked about the Kim Kardashian connection and a North West feature, the DJ said he didn't know anything about that and heard nothing about it in relation to the making of MUSIC. Also, Izzo said he understands the notion of Ye's words not necessarily indicating what he really means, so it seems like he brushed off the disses altogether. We wonder if the Opium creative feels the same way...

As Kanye West "warns" other rappers about Playboi Carti, we doubt we will ever get a full statement about the matter on the latter's behalf. They both have albums in the tank ready to drop at some point in the near future, although we don't have a release date for either. During this whole rant, Ye claimed he and Carti had a collab album in the works, and it will probably never see the light of day.

Read More: Kanye West Apparently “Loves” Playboi Carti Again Despite His Previous Rants

[via] [via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Swamp Izzo Playboi Carti BABY BOI Album Done Hip Hop News Music Swamp Izzo Announces Playboi Carti’s “BABY BOI” Album Is Done And Vamps Don’t Believe Him 2.0K
Playboi Carti Finished Album 2022 Hip Hop News Music DJ Swamp Izzo Claims Playboi Carti Finished An Album In 2022 That Was Never Released 755
2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles Music Playboi Carti Might Drop Something Tonight, Swamp Izzo Claims In Response To DJ Akademiks' Doubts 2.2K
Playboi Carti DJ Swamp Izzo Music Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti & DJ Swamp Izzo Worked On “MUSIC” Until The Moment It Dropped 1184