News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
kanye west playboi carti beef
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef, Explained
Playboi Carti and Kanye West were once a popular duo, but after Ye was left off MUSIC, it seems their relationship is irreparable.
By
Devin Morton
1 hr ago
230 Views
Music
Kanye West Drags "Pawn" Kendrick Lamar And Cuts Playboi Carti & Ty Dolla $ign From "Bully"
Despite his previous collaborations with these artists and many more, Kanye West continues to blast their "betrayal" over his behavior.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
2 hrs ago
1369 Views
Music
Iggy Azalea Reflects On Bizarre & Lewd Business Meeting With Kanye West
To the surprise of many fans, Kanye West actually said that everything Iggy Azalea said about this meeting is true.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
4 hrs ago
1.6K Views
Music
Kanye West Calls Playboi Carti "A Dumber Version Of Virgil" As His Relentless Verbal Assault Continues
Playboi Carti finally stepping up to Kanye West got him hit with more disrespectful tweets as the latter continues to spiral.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 19, 2025
699 Views
Music
Kanye West Cusses Out His Own Fan Account For Posting A Playboi Carti Snippet Amid Their Feud
Playboi Carti has put himself in a tough spot for trying to work with Kanye West's daughter and the father has been making his voice heard.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 19, 2025
730 Views