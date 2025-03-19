Kanye West Calls Playboi Carti "A Dumber Version Of Virgil" As His Relentless Verbal Assault Continues

Playboi Carti finally stepping up to Kanye West got him hit with more disrespectful tweets as the latter continues to spiral.

Once you get on Kanye West's bad side, you may not see the light of day ever again. Unfortunately, for Playboi Carti he's in that boat right now. Ye has been keeping the pressure on the MUSIC MC for the last 24 hours or so and today has been no different. Even accounts that center around Kanye content have been feeling his wrath. For example, a fan page called YEFANATICS on X (Twitter) was cussed out by the Hitler champion for posting a Carti snippet. "TAKE THIS SH*T DOWN," he replied. Wildly enough, they actually followed his orders and showed proof of them deleting the post.

But as for direct tweets towards the Georgia rapper, Kanye West is continuing to drag him in every way possible. He started his latest mini rant by asking a presumably rhetorical question. "SHOULD CARTI HAVE EVEN SPOKEN TO MY BABY MAMA AT ALL." More on that later. He followed up that tweet five minutes later by essentially calling him a discount Virgil Abloh. "CARTI IS JUST A WAY MORE BASIC DUMBER VERSION OF VIRGIL," he said. "FINESSING YE AND DRAKE CO SIGNS." If you wondering why the late and great visionary is catching another stray, Ye also said "F*CK VIRGIL" during his first rant which began before the Super Bowl.

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef
He and the creative designer used to be close friends and collaborators for just over a decade. But for reasons still unknown, Ye doesn't hold him in high regard anymore. Apparently, this is now an insult in the eyes of the crazed mogul as he's now calling Carti a knockoff of a "moocher." All of this was seemingly caused by his new enemy after he tweeted at him earlier today, "YE STFU."

But where this all really began was around this time yesterday, March 18. Kim Kardashian was flattered by the trap artist's Skims shoutout on his song "FINE SH*T." That propelled Playboi to ask the socialite for permission to work on music with her and Kanye's daughter, North West. This ticked off the latter a lot and led him to ban him from working with the in-demand artist. "HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT [GIVE] A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS," he said in part.

