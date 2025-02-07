Kanye West Shockingly Disses Virgil Abloh During Fascistic Twitter Tirade

Kanye West is no stranger to riling the public up with bizarre and often offensive remarks. He did just this yesterday, when he decided to go on an unhinged tweet spree. It was arguably one of his most wild yet, and included praising Hitler, calling himself racist, and much more. At one point in the evening, he even called Diddy his "idol," despite the fact that the Bad Boy founder is behind bars for alleged sex trafficking.

Ye didn't stop there, however, as he also went on to diss one of his late friends. "F*CK VIRGIL," he wrote simply. This is believed to be a reference to Virgil Abloh, who died of a rare form of cancer in 2021. The two of them worked closely with each other for years, meaning the tweet came as a surprise to Ye's followers. They're sharing their thoughts on X, making it clear that they do not approve. "Dissing your best friend beyond the grave is too much," one user writes. "Can’t defend this no more," another says.

Kanye West’s Twitter Rant Continues

Via @kanyewest on X

This isn't the first time Ye has sparked controversy as of late either. Earlier this month, he and his wife Bianca Censori attended the Grammys, and her outfit of choice certainly turned heads. The Australian model arrived in a floor-length fur jacket, which she removed on the red carpet. This revealed a completely see-through "invisible dress" which covered next to nothing. While some thought Censori's look was iconic, others were outraged, with some even demanding that she be punished for public nudity.