Kanye West Shockingly Disses Virgil Abloh During Fascistic Twitter Tirade

BY Caroline Fisher 5.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeffrey Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ye's tweets are going viral.

Kanye West is no stranger to riling the public up with bizarre and often offensive remarks. He did just this yesterday, when he decided to go on an unhinged tweet spree. It was arguably one of his most wild yet, and included praising Hitler, calling himself racist, and much more. At one point in the evening, he even called Diddy his "idol," despite the fact that the Bad Boy founder is behind bars for alleged sex trafficking.

Ye didn't stop there, however, as he also went on to diss one of his late friends. "F*CK VIRGIL," he wrote simply. This is believed to be a reference to Virgil Abloh, who died of a rare form of cancer in 2021. The two of them worked closely with each other for years, meaning the tweet came as a surprise to Ye's followers. They're sharing their thoughts on X, making it clear that they do not approve. "Dissing your best friend beyond the grave is too much," one user writes. "Can’t defend this no more," another says.

Read More: Kanye West Calls Himself "Racist" In Lengthy Twitter Tirade

Kanye West’s Twitter Rant Continues
Kanye West Virgil Tweet
Via @kanyewest on X

This isn't the first time Ye has sparked controversy as of late either. Earlier this month, he and his wife Bianca Censori attended the Grammys, and her outfit of choice certainly turned heads. The Australian model arrived in a floor-length fur jacket, which she removed on the red carpet. This revealed a completely see-through "invisible dress" which covered next to nothing. While some thought Censori's look was iconic, others were outraged, with some even demanding that she be punished for public nudity.

Amid all of this, Ye has stood by the bold fashion statement, insisting that it was Censori's decision and sharing various photos of it on social media. "My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world," he wrote on X earlier this week. "I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot." 

Read More: Kanye West Takes Break From Twitter Rant To Compliment Drake's Viral Bullet-Hole Hoodie

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2023 The Prince's Trust Gala Streetwear Doja Cat Flaunts Her Figure In Clear Saran Wrap-Inspired Outfit 6.7K
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Music Kanye West Defends Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Look As Haters Mention His Late Mother 424
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023 Relationships Kanye West & Bianca Censori Host Impromptu Paparazzi Photoshoot 1.8K
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images Pop Culture Kanye West Wipes His Instagram Following Virgil Abloh’s Death 4.1K