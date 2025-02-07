Kanye West Posts FaceTime Call With Diddy’s Son King Combs Amid Explosive Twitter Rant

Ye also called Diddy his "idol."

Recently, Kanye West went on one of his most unhinged tweet sprees yet. While it's not unusual for the Chicago artist to spark controversy, the rant left even his followers shocked, and curious about what prompted all of this. He called himself "racist," praised Adolf Hitler, dissed his late friend Virgil Abloh, and much more.

Ye even sang the praises of Diddy, who's currently behind bars. He was arrested back in September for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and he's now awaiting trial. On top of that, he's facing several lawsuits from men and women accusing him of sexual assault and other forms of abuse. He denies the allegations. As for what Ye has to say about all of this, he theorizes that the powers that be are simply using Diddy to "prove a point."

Kanye West's Twitter Tirade Continues

"Yall f*cking know that and sitting laughing at the f*cking internet on Instagram," he wrote in part. "This man gave his life to us this my idol this my hero." Ye didn't stop there, however. He went on to share a clip of Diddy's son King Combs on a FaceTime call on his Instagram page. "A SON TO HIS DAD FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLES JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME LETS SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES," he captioned the post. Ye also proceeded to share a photo of King, and to announce a Yeezy x Sean John collab.

This is far from the only controversial remark Ye made on X this morning, as he also spoke on his wife Bianca Censori and her jaw-dropping Grammys attire. He claimed that the nearly non-existent dress was her decision, but claimed to have "dominion over" the Australian model at the end of the day.

