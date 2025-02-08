Kanye West Slammed By Diddy Accusers’ Lawyers For Demanding Mogul’s Release

BY Caroline Fisher 450 Views
Royal Birthday Ball for Sean "P. Diddy" Combs - Inside
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Kanye West during Royal Birthday Ball for Sean "P. Diddy" Combs - Inside at Cipriani's in New York City, New York, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for PMK / HBH)
Ye is under fire.

It's no secret that Diddy is in a world of legal trouble, but recently, his old friend Kanye West came to his defense. The Bad Boy founder was arrested back in September on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently behind bars awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin in May of this year. These are far from the only allegations he's been hit with, however. He's also facing several lawsuit from individuals accusing him of sexual assault and other abuse.

Yesterday, Ye went viral for going on an unhinged rant on X. He shared various posts praising Hitler, calling himself racist, dissing the late Virgil Abloh, and more. The Chicago artist also called for Diddy's release, blaming his latest legal woes on the #MeToo movement. "This man gave his life to us," he wrote. "This my idol. This my hero."

Read More: Kanye West Claims He "Loves" Drake Despite Dissing Him In Confusing Rant

Kanye West's Twitter Tirade Results In Backlash
Puff Daddy And Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour At Madison Square Garden
Puff Daddy and Kanye West perform during Puff Daddy and Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at Madison Square Garden on September 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Ye went on, suggesting that the powers that be are trying to make an example out of Diddy. Unsurprisingly, this didn't sit well with some of the attorneys representing the mogul's alleged victims. TMZ recently spoke with three of them, who agree that Diddy should remain in custody. One of them, Tyrone Blackburn, even claimed that Ye's late mother Donda is rolling over in her grave. He said that he thinks Ye should be medicated, and encouraged him to stop exploiting his wife Bianca Censori. Blackburn also called Ye demanding Diddy's release a "foolhardy request."

"Birds of a feather flock together," he added. Lisa Bloom, an attorney representing Dawn Richard and others used the same phrase when asked about Ye defending Diddy. As for Tony Buzbee, who's representing dozens of alleged victims, he simply said Diddy should "definitely not" be released.

Read More: Kai Cenat Confirms Kanye West Stream Is Canceled After Twitter Rant

[Via]

