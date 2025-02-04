Diddy Accused Of Drugging And Assaulting Singer In New Lawsuit

Diddy has to contend with yet another lawsuit. A singer claims that Diddy drugged and assaulted him a decade ago. TMZ broke the suit on Monday, January 3. The singer used the name "John Doe" in order to protect his identity. Doe claims the incident took place at a Los Angeles club where he was performing. He visited Diddy's section after being told he could land a contract with Bad Boy. Things allegedly took a dark turn once he had a drink with Diddy.

John Doe claims he started to feel disoriented after consuming the drink in question. He cited moments of semi-consciousness and blackouts as the evening wore on. Doe admits his memory of the night is not pitch perfect, but claims Diddy repeatedly touched him and assaulted him. The accuser recalls fighting back, only to have Diddy threaten to "ruin" his career if he said anything. John Doe is suing the Bad Boy mogul for sexual battery, conspiracy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Diddy's legal team has already issued a statement denying the allegations.

Diddy's Lawyers Claim Suit Is A "Publicity Stunt"

"Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt," the statement read. "Even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process." The statement concluded that Diddy is not guilty of any of the crimes he's been accused of. "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor." The mogul's legal team has issued very similar statements in the past.