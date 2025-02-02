Diddy Hospitalized In New York City Amid Prison Stay

It goes without saying that Diddy has a lot on his plate at the moment. Back in September, the Bad Boy founder was arrested on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin in March. On top of all of this, he's also facing several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault and other forms of abuse.

It looks like legal issues aren't all that's plaguing Diddy these days, however. According to TMZ, the mogul was hospitalized last week becayse his knee was "bothering him." The outlet adds that he was taken to a local hospital for an MRI of the knee, which he's reportedly had issues with in the past.

Diddy Gets MRI Of Knee That's "Bothering Him" At Brooklyn Hospital

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I cannot comment on anything related to prisoner movements," his lawyer Marc Agnifilo told the outlet when asked about the hospitalization. "Also, I’m not commenting on anything related to possible medical issues." News of Diddy's hospitalization arrives just a few days after he was hit with a superseding indictment. The new filing includes additional alleged victims, kidnapping allegations, and even arson allegations. It also extends the alleged racketeering conspiracy to 20 years. Agnifilo addressed this on his behalf in a statement last week, shutting down the prosecution's theory and defending his client.