Diddy Judge Demands Investigation Into His Prison Phone Access Amid Trial

BY Caroline Fisher 1.8K Views
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last September, Diddy was arrested on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and he's been at the MDC ever since.

Last year, Diddy was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn ever since, and last month, his trial officially began.

Recently, the judge overseeing his case ordered an investigation into the mogul's phone access at the notorious prison, according to an exclusive report by AllHipHop. Diddy's team alleges that he's been unable to make calls, hindering his ability to communicate about his case.

The MDC claims Diddy has not used up 300-minute phone allowance. Reportedly, this could suggest a technical problem rather than a cap on his usage. His legal team has asked for his daily phone time allotment to be increased from 300 to 500 minutes. They also want his video conferencing hours with his lawyers to be extended to 9 p.m.

Diddy Trial
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the only request Diddy's team has made lately, however. Yesterday (June 7), they requested a mistrial, accusing the prosecution of presenting false testimony. They noted how Cassie claimed to have allegedly seen the Bad Boy founder dangling her friend Bryana "Bana" Bongolan from a 17th floor balcony during her testimony. They allege that a text the songstress sent Diddy's employee Kristina Khorram contradicts this accusation.

"I just found out some crazy s***," Cassie allegedly texted Khorram. Diddy's team also cited the photos of Bongolan's alleged injuries, which were submitted as evidence last week.

The metadata proves they were taken on September 26, 2016. Diddy's attorneys allege that he was on the East Coast on that day. Prosecutors later clarified that Cassie's text appeared to indicate that the alleged incident took place later in the week, on either September 29 or 30. The judge has yet to rule on the request.

