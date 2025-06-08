Last year, Diddy was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn ever since, and last month, his trial officially began.

Recently, the judge overseeing his case ordered an investigation into the mogul's phone access at the notorious prison, according to an exclusive report by AllHipHop. Diddy's team alleges that he's been unable to make calls, hindering his ability to communicate about his case.

The MDC claims Diddy has not used up 300-minute phone allowance. Reportedly, this could suggest a technical problem rather than a cap on his usage. His legal team has asked for his daily phone time allotment to be increased from 300 to 500 minutes. They also want his video conferencing hours with his lawyers to be extended to 9 p.m.

Diddy Trial

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the only request Diddy's team has made lately, however. Yesterday (June 7), they requested a mistrial, accusing the prosecution of presenting false testimony. They noted how Cassie claimed to have allegedly seen the Bad Boy founder dangling her friend Bryana "Bana" Bongolan from a 17th floor balcony during her testimony. They allege that a text the songstress sent Diddy's employee Kristina Khorram contradicts this accusation.

"I just found out some crazy s***," Cassie allegedly texted Khorram. Diddy's team also cited the photos of Bongolan's alleged injuries, which were submitted as evidence last week.