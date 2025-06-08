Hitmaka Alleges Diddy Hit On Him At Mogul's Star Island Mansion

Hitmaka was talking to Ray J about his alleged experiences with Diddy. Ray was on his livestream, and explained he tried to squash their beef.

Ray J has said a lot about the Diddy scandal and its offshoots, so much so that he is inviting other celebrities to relay their own stories. Hitmaka (also known as Iceberg or Yung Berg) recently joined him on his Twitch livestream according to XXL, and it was a doozy.

This happened around Saturday night (June 7) and was also caught by The Neighborhood Talk via Instagram. First off, the singer explained that he tried to squash an unclear beef between the 39-year-old producer and the Bad Boy mogul.

"Berg stood his ground on Diddy," Ray J remarked about Diddy. "I tried to get Berg to squash his beef with Diddy. That n***a was like, 'F**k no. I'm my own n***a. I'm about to get on my own yacht and I'm about to go do my own songs with my own team. I don't give a f**k."

"I never told you the story, Diddy be doing some real wild s**t," Hitmaka alleged concerning Diddy. "Shout out to Diddy," Ray remarked. "He said something wild that I can't even really say on stream," Berg continued, and Ray pressed him to elaborate. "Bro, he was like, 'Come here, you little pretty motherf***er.' I was like... We at his crib, we at Star Island [in Miami]. I'm like, 'Huh?' He like, 'Yo, I made motherf***ers forget that such and such was this. Imagine when I put my arms around your little fine a**.' I said, 'What?!'"

Diddy Trial Day 18

Elsewhere during their livestream, Ray J and Hitmaka also discussed other Diddy allegations. They claimed his bathroom is larger than a living room. Hit allegedly ran into him there, and he was over at his house for some business advice. The producer said he was expressing his frustrations with Interscope Records when Sean Combs allegedly told him this: "I heard this about you, n***a, you talk too f***ing much." Level Up Hip Hop caught this via Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Diddy trial wrapped up its 18th day on Friday (June 6), and will continue next week. The jury recently heard witness testimony on the stand from an alleged sex trafficking victim and former partner of Combs'. The anonymous "Jane" will return in court next week.

