Ray J Blasts Suge Knight For Alleging He & Diddy Were “Lovers”

Ray J Calls Out Suge Knight Diddy Hip Hop News
Suge Knight had a lot to say about the alleged nature of Diddy and Ray J's relationship on "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

Recently, Suge Knight called into Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he made some wild claims about Diddy. "Ray J and Puffy were definitely lovers," he alleged. When asked whether or not this was well-known at the time, the former Death Row boss simply said "of course."

It didn't take long for Ray J to issue a response. Last night, he got on Twitch to vehemently deny Knight's allegations, and to make it clear he felt disrespected.

"Now Suge is trying to say that me and Puffy are lovers, that me and Puffy are lovers, bro?" he began, as captured by The Art Of Dialogue. "Really, that's how low you want to go, Suge? Ray J and Puffy are lovers?"

"Suge is disappointing me and letting me know that Suge is a complete c**t," Ray J continued. "I never thought that I would say that Suge is a c**t because I've always had Suge's back and I don't mean a**. Unbelievable, Suge. For you to showcase how dirty and dark you are and I've been supporting you even through the dark times..."

Diddy Trial

Knight has publicly advocated for Diddy's acquittal amid the Bad Boy founder's long-awaited sex trafficking trial. He even told CNN's Laura Coates this week that he believes the mogul should take the stand in order to humanize himself.

"He probably was advised not to [testify]," he explained. "But I feel, if he do tell his truth, he really would walk. He can humanize his own self, and the jury might give him a shot. But if they keep him sitting down, it's like he's scared to face the music. He should just have his faith in God, pull up his pants, and go up there and tell his truth."

Diddy was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial began earlier this month, and if convicted, he could face a hefty sentence like life behind bars.

