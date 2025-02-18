Suge Knight's Son Challenges Ray J To A Fight And Wants A Date With Brandy On The Line

Suge Knight's son, Suge J Knight, wants to fight Ray J and has found a way to rope Brandy into the drama. Taking to Instagram for a post on Monday, the Death Row Records co-founder's son called out Ray, seeming to be upset with a recent VladTV interview. Ray had reflected on knowing Suge Knight and his experiences with 2Pac and Death Row.

“Real quick, bro. How about we set up this fade? Let’s do the Suge J versus Ray J fight,” Suge J said in his video on Instagram. “Let’s get straight to it because you want to talk about my family. You want to spread out lies? Let’s run that. ‘Cause you been homeschooled all your whole life, bro. I graduated from Crenshaw— I don’t think you’re ready for this. But you know what? I’mma call you out on that. It’s a real West Coast fade. I’mma really whoop that ass. I ain’t the Combs, my n***a. I’m a Knight, trust me.” In a separate post, Suge J joked that Ray J's sister, Brandy, will have to go on a date with him if he wins.

Why Are Suge Knight & Ray J Beefing?

Suge Knight has been at odds with Ray J since the singer reportedly acquired his life rights to make a biopic. Speaking with The Art of Dialogue for a recent interview, he refuted the claim and threatened him in response. “When it comes to Ray J and you saying you got my life rights, let me tell you something lil boy, now you playing with my kids and my family, so we gonna play with yours,” he warned. “Since you say you got my life rights and you gonna mess up the money my family gets, I’m gonna sue your punk ass. I will get every dime you get, every dime your mama hide.”

Ray J has yet to respond to Suge J's offer to fight, but he previously made similar headlines for reportedly nearly coming to blows with Diddy's kids, last year. They were apparently upset with comments he had made about their father.