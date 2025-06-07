Ray J Goes Off After YouTuber Alleges He Was Involved In Whitney Houston’s Death

Ray J isn't one to shy away from speaking his mind, and recently, he did just that in a now-deleted Instagram post. His post was a response to a clip shared by content creator Emilie Hagen, which features another content creator, DONATPOV. In the clip, DONATPOV theorizes that Ray J was allegedly involved in Whitney Houston's death, prompting a fiery response.

"WTF? See this is exactly what I'm talking about!!!," he wrote in part, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "THIS DUDE ON THIS INTERVIEW QUICK TO TEAR DOWN ANOTHER BLACK MAN AND TALK ABOUT SH*T HE DON'T KNOW NOTHIN ABOUT AND THEN BRING UP WHITNEY? AS IF I HAD SOMETHING TO DO WITH IT?? Wait WHAT??"

This isn't the first time Ray J shut down conspiracy theories related to Houston's death, however. In October, he called out Jaguar Wright for speculating about the songstress' tragic passing.

Read More: Amber Rose Backs Ray J Amid Shocking Suge Knight Allegations

Ray J & Suge Knight Beef

"First off, I want to say Whitney Houston was a very special person in my life," he told The Reality Check at the time. "She has a very special place in my heart. [...] I'm not going to talk s**t about you, Jaguar. But when you are creating these stories and pushing narratives with no real basis, it's clear that you're doing some kind of attention-chasing or you're doing this s**t for clout. Or just for negative destruction, right? Is that about seeking the truth? You want to stir up the pot for your own gain?"

As for what other controversies Ray J is currently wrapped up in, he recently made some serious allegations against Suge Knight. This was after the former Death Row boss alleged that he and Diddy were lovers during an interview from prison.

Ray J vehemently denied this, blasting Knight for disrespecting both him and the gay community. He also proceeded to accuse Knight of allegedly sexually assaulting various men and women.