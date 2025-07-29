Ray J Recalls Trying Hard Drugs After Whitney Houston's Death

BY Cole Blake 208 Views
Hopkins vs. Calzaghe "Battle of The Planet" in The PH Ring
LAS VEGAS - APRIL 19: Singers Ray-J and Whitney Houston attends the Hopkins vs. Calzaghe "Battle of The Planet" in The PH Ring at The Thomas &amp; Mack Center on April 19, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)
Ray J was famously dating Whitney Houston at the time of her tragic death in 2012 when she was just 48 years old.

Ray J recently opened up about the death of Whitney Houston, who he was dating at the time of her passing. Discussing the late singer during an appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, last week, he reflected on how he handled her tragic passing and admitted that he tried drugs for the first time afterward. Houston died at the age of 48 after drowning in her hotel room. Heart disease and cocaine use were listed as contributing factors in her death.

“I’ve never done one drug with Whitney, and when people asked me, 'Did Whitney do drugs?'… everybody knows certain answers,” he said on the show, as caught by People. “I can tell you about me, I was so f------ up after that s--- happened, I tried hard drugs for the first time after that s--- happened because I was just like I don’t know what was going on, bro. I was totally in awe of it."

Read More: Ray J Says He's An "Embarrassment" To Brandy And Their Family

Ray J & Whitney Houston's Relationship

He also reflected on meeting Houston through his sister, Brandy. “I love Whitney. I was with Whitney every f------ day. She was one of the most important people to me,” Ray J shared.

Elsewhere during the interview, Ray J shut down rumors that he was secretly with Houston at the time of her death. “That’s the biggest cap I’ve ever heard. I’ve heard it since the beginning," he remarked. Instead, he says he was “in San Diego doing a show.” He also noted that he and Houston’s bodyguard shared the same name, which likely led to the confusion. It's not the first time he's shot down the conspiracy theory, having already scolded a YouTuber and Jaguar Wright about it.

“When I [pulled] up I got my shoes. I’m ready to go to the event. I just talked to her on the phone,” he recalled. “[But] she’s not there no more. It’s over, and Ray, who is her bodyguard, he found her, and he called me. They did not let me [go up to her hotel room] at first until everything was cleared and it was just the family. That’s when I was able to go upstairs and see the family. This is you talking like late, late at night.”

Read More: Ray J Accuses Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Of Fraud During Prison Call With Suge Knight

