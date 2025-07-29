Ray J Recalls Trying Hard Drugs After Whitney Houston's Death

Ray J recently opened up about the death of Whitney Houston, who he was dating at the time of her passing. Discussing the late singer during an appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, last week, he reflected on how he handled her tragic passing and admitted that he tried drugs for the first time afterward. Houston died at the age of 48 after drowning in her hotel room. Heart disease and cocaine use were listed as contributing factors in her death.

“I’ve never done one drug with Whitney, and when people asked me, 'Did Whitney do drugs?'… everybody knows certain answers,” he said on the show, as caught by People. “I can tell you about me, I was so f------ up after that s--- happened, I tried hard drugs for the first time after that s--- happened because I was just like I don’t know what was going on, bro. I was totally in awe of it."

Ray J & Whitney Houston's Relationship

He also reflected on meeting Houston through his sister, Brandy. “I love Whitney. I was with Whitney every f------ day. She was one of the most important people to me,” Ray J shared.

Elsewhere during the interview, Ray J shut down rumors that he was secretly with Houston at the time of her death. “That’s the biggest cap I’ve ever heard. I’ve heard it since the beginning," he remarked. Instead, he says he was “in San Diego doing a show.” He also noted that he and Houston’s bodyguard shared the same name, which likely led to the confusion. It's not the first time he's shot down the conspiracy theory, having already scolded a YouTuber and Jaguar Wright about it.