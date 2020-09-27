drug use
- Pop CultureBenzino Did Cocaine In A Strip Club Bathroom, Funky Dineva AllegesAccording to Funky Dineva, "Benzino is cool with the gays."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMeek Mill & Rick Ross Open Up About Battles With Substance AbuseRick Ross says he has to take medication every day to deal with damage that lean has done to his body.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Appears To Be Back On Lean After RehabFans are worried about Lil Uzi Vert.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDJ Drama Reflects On Watching Lil Uzi Vert Get SoberDJ Drama says that seeing Lil Uzi Vert get sober was an "eye-opening" experience.By Cole Blake
- MusicBoosie Badazz Says Whitney Houston Was "Everything To Me"Boosie Badazz recently reflected on the death of Whitney Houston.By Cole Blake
- MusicFlesh-N-Bone Warns Nelly Of Drug Use After Gangsta Boo's DeathThe Bone Thugs-N-Harmony expressed some concern after footage of Nelly's odd Juicy Fest performance surfaced.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMaster P Wants To Help Other Families Following Daughter's DeathMonths ago, Tytyana Miller passed away from an accidental overdose, and P says he thought she was "getting better" because she'd just left rehab.By Erika Marie
- SportsJamie Foxx Recalls When A "Very Prominent Actress" Did Cocaine & Thought He Was Rick Fox"I ain't saying no names," Foxx said before sharing his story on Tank and J. Valentine's new podcast as they all laughed through the memory.By Erika Marie
- MusicBishop Nehru Claims He Used Heroin In New Music Video, Injects HimselfThe 25-year-old rapper is promoting his new single and shared a clip where he showed himself allegedly using the narcotic, but some fans don't believe him.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsAmanda Bynes Updates Fans After Claiming Her Fiancé Was Using Crack & Watching "Disturbing" PornThe "Hairspray" actress recently ended her conservatorship after 9 years.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipFlo Milli Calls Out Fans "Snorting Shit" During Her Shows: "Do Yo Line [Before] I Get There"That ain't Flo Milli shit, bitch!By Hayley Hynes
- GramJulia Fox Claps Back At Azealia Banks As The Women Trade Insults OnlineBanks called Fox a "junkie" as Kanye's ex defended her recovery from drug addiction.By Erika Marie
- TVRenni Rucci Argues With Mother: "You Asked My Sister If I Was On Crack!"The pair went at it after the rapper confronted her mother about spreading rumors while simultaneously asking her for money.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Xan Opens Up About Addiction: "If I Keep Doing This, I'm Gonna Die Soon"The rapper spoke candidly about his addiction to prescription medication and how he's managing his recovery.By Erika Marie
- GramJacquees & Dreezy Called "Coke Heads" By Man They Fought In MexicoThe man involved claims that the fight allegedly began after he refused to sell the couple marijuana.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLamar Odom Reveals Ketamine Has Helped With His SobrietyHe's been under the supervision of his medical professionals while using the controversial drug for two years.By Erika Marie
- MusicFamous Dex Called A "Dope Fiend" By Boskoe100: "A Lost Soul"He says he knows one of Dex's ex-girlfriends & has seen the rapper, adding, "I hope he get his life together."By Erika Marie
- GramNicki Minaj Denies Rumors That She Uses Cocaine: "I've Never In My Life"The rapper took to Instagram Live to vehemently deny allegations that have plagued her for years.By Erika Marie
- GramLamar Odom Denies Relapsing & Abusing Drugs Following "Black Jesus" SkitHe just wanted to have a little fun, but the public became concerned.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHalsey Details Domestic Violence & Partner's Drug Use In Poetry BookThe singer gets candid about her toxic relationships.By Erika Marie
- MusicChief Keef's Manager Says Rapper Spent "4 Racks" On Lean: ReportKeef allegedly missed an interview after spending big money on the concoction.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Demands Biden Prove He’s Not On DrugsTrump's drug use accusations fan the flames of conspiracy theories ahead of the first Presidential Debate.By Isaiah Cane