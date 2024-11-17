Kodak Black Claims He’s “Never Sober” After Livestream Percocet Scandal

Kodak Black is facing a setback.

In recent months, Kodak Black has seen plenty of ups and downs when it comes to his sobriety journey. In July, he announced that he was "mostly sober," and could go multiple days without using substances. His supporters were glad to hear this, and supportive of his decision to change his life for the better. Unfortunately, however, that doesn't appear to have lasted for long.

Just a few weeks ago, social media users suspected that they saw him allegedly pop a Percocet during a livestream with Kai Cenat. He eventually responded to these theories, defending his right to live his life however he chooses. "I’m just Yak, bro. Aint s*** changed, that’s how I came in this b****… I wake up like this. If anything, give me drugs. Give me drugs, and I’ll chill. When I’m not high, when I ain’t higher than a b****, I’m vibing. When I’m high, I’m in my coma bruh, I ain’t talking to nobody ‘cuz I’m getting high," he explained.

Kodak Black Shuts Down Theories That He's Sober

Now, he's responded to a fan describing him as sober during another stream, making it clear that this is not the case. "'I love when Kodak is sober.' B***h, I ain’t sober. I look sober? Never sober, b***h. For what? Look at all this money. Look at all this cash. Sober for what? I’m too young to die sober," he said. Fans are disappointed with this latest admission, particularly after hearing Wallo give him heartfelt advice and words of encouragement last week.