Gillie & Wallo Offer Kodak Black Some Touching Words Of Encouragement Amid Scandals

They're looking out for Yak and his family.

Kodak Black has been through a lot in his life, seeing all the highs and lows of fame along with a string of personal issues and run-ins with the law. While many might solely attribute this to his own choices, there are a lot of folks within the hip-hop community and outside of it with genuine concern for his well-being and a desire for him to get better. For example, Gillie and Wallo recently sat down to talk to Yak, and the latter gave an impassioned speech to him about his purpose, his special nature, his commitments, and his potential.

"Look at me, man," Wallo said as he stretched his hand out to Kodak Black. "Listen. You special. Don't ever doubt yourself. You got them babies counting on you. Now, it's gon' be times when you gon' doubt yourself. You gon' be in pain. But them babies counting on you. You got to be here. And I'm telling you that because a lot of people get around you and they see your success. A lot of people need you, and they're yes men. I ain't here to 'Yes, man.' You know me, every time we connect. You know I got love for you. Not because I need you. I got love for you 'cause you a young cat, and I was young, Gil' was young. Live. Live!

Gillie & Wallo's Impassioned Words For Kodak Black

Elsewhere, Wallo remarked on how Kodak Black lights up when he hears about his children and how people show love whenever they see him. He also told the Florida rapper to not focus on the Internet mobs laughing, mocking, or criticizing at his expense, as neither they nor Wallo truly know his pain. But Kodak has people counting on him, and also a lot of special talent that many similarly talented folks in his position didn't get the chance to fully benefit from. In addition, the podcaster told the artist to help change the narrative around the community and foster a more positive outlook and example for their peers.

"Don't hurt yourself, brother, and that's why we come down here," Wallo told Kodak Black. "It's about what you feel inside of yourself." At the end, they stood up and embraced in a show of love and support, which we hope to see more of down the line.