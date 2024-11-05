Kodak Black Leaves Fans Floored Following Worrisome Appearance On Kai Cenat's Livestream

We continue to wish our best to Kodak.

Kai Cenat is the midst of Mafiathon 2, which is a month-long streaming event that's lasting for the entire month of November. He's going to be live every minute of each day and it's help him raise money while becoming the most subscribed Twitch streamer. So far, a few celebrities have popped out for this, including Lil Uzi Vert and Miranda Cosgrove. Kodak Black is the latest to show up for Kai Cenat, but things grew more and more concerning throughout the livestream. According to AllHipHop, multiple clips from last night have quickly gone viral of the Florida rapper appearing to be gone for most of his time on-screen.

There's even a time during the livestream in which Kodak appears to take Percocet. While Kai monitors the chat, his guest looks to toss a white tab into the air and catch it in his mouth. The streamer stopped the music immediately and was left totally speechless. Additionally, there a few instances where Kodak was either twitching, sounding incoherent, or just sort of floating mentally. At one point, fans of Kai tuning in were typing mean things about Kodak and even asking for Uzi to come back instead.

Kodak Black Appears To Be Out Of It While With Kai Cenat

The hitmaker noticed the comments and he was clearly hurt by it. He even asked to leave, and Kai did his best to show that some of his viewers were wanting him to stay. Overall, we feel terrible for the rapper, and we continue to wish him the best following this. Kodak has been vocal about feelings of loneliness and open about his drug addiction this year on multiple occasions.

More Concerning Clips From Kai's Stream

What are your thoughts on Kodak Black's appearance on Kai Cenat's livestream? How bad do you feel for the rapper after seeing those clips? Do you think Kai won't bring him back on his platform because of this? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kai Cenat and Kodak Black. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.

