Kodak Black Delivers Heartwrenching Message About Loneliness

Who/what do you think Kodak is talking about?

Kodak Black has certainly been going through a lot. How much of that is self-inflicted is up for debate, though. You could contribute a lot of the Pompano Beach, Florida rapper's setbacks to his nagging addiction to drugs. However, earlier this year, the "ZEZE" MC did say that he was getting his life back on track. "I ain't even going to say I'm anti-Perc. Like, I never took a Perc since I been home. But bro, my dosage so low that I can't believe it myself. Man, I'm telling y'all, bro". People started to recognize that he was looking healthier, especially women with some even labeling him "fine".

However, there have also been a few instances this year where's he seemed to revert back to his vices. In fact, it was just a few weeks ago that a video of him went viral in which he felt like he was "finna glitch". Before blurring out his hand and face, he did appear to swallow a handful of pills on an IG Live session. The reason we are rehashing all of this is because Kodak Black seems to be down in the dumps right now. According to a post of a screenshot from DJ Akademiks, Black seemed to have to come to a harsh reality.

Kodak Black Needs Somebody!

"Now I understand nobody give af about me if I ain't paying💔 Lonely af out here bro😣". There isn't a real indicator of who or what he's referring to. However, he could be talking about how hard it is to find a life partner in his profession. Or he could be talking about finding a real circle of friends who will support him because they want to. No matter how you slice it, it's a pretty saddening message and we hope Kodak is doing okay. Fans of course have mixed reactions. Some were more harsh on the hitmaker, "You seen yourself homie? Lol that’s why 😂😂😂😂😂😂". Others were keeping it real, "That’s the industry 4 u!!!! Everything is transactional 🤷🏿‍♂️". And a handful were showing Kodak love, "Don’t let them slow you down. Drop the weight and go harder. You was moving with a waited best before. Now you free."

What are your thoughts on Kodak Black feeling lonely on his Instagram Story? What do you think he's referring to with this message? Do you believe it has something to do with the rapper, or the people he's trying to surround himself with? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kodak Black. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world. We continue to send Kodak our best wishes and thoughts through whatever he's dealing with right now.