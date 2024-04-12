Kodak Black Is Now "Fine" According To The Ladies After Showing Off Shocking New Look

Kodak Black is trying to prove to others, but also to himself, that he can change. The troubled and highly-controversial Florida rapper has brought a lot of issues into his life through various methods. In fact, not too long along ago, fans were taken aback by his response to being compared to Diddy because of his new haircut. "B**** you got me f***ed up. No Diddy. Take that Take it. I’ll smack me a elderly b****, I even might k*ll me a kid but I aint r*ping. I mean kill him as a baby, but I ain’t raping. I ain’t doing that." But Kodak Black continues to show tremendous personal growth and his new look is proof of that.

About a week ago, he shared how happy he has been as of late after cutting back severely on his Percocet intake. "I remember a point in my life when I was chewing a lot of Percs. Bro, I'm proud of myself. I've never been this happy in my life, bro. I don't know where this came from, what the f**k going on... My dosage so low that I can't believe it myself. Man, I'm telling y'all, bro." With all of this hard work, Kodak is seeing the results tenfold and so are fans, especially the ladies.

Kodak Black Is The New Sex Symbol?

According to The Shade Room, they tracked down tons of women's stunning reactions to the new Kodak. Some were even calling him "fine" on Twitter after seeing a video of him at a recent Phoenix Suns game. However, others were not willing to push that agenda yet, but they are very proud of the rapper for making these changes. "Fine is a stretch, but he looks BETTER and healthy. Love that for him," one person said underneath the IG post above.

What are your thoughts on Kodak Black and his new look? Do you think he can keep this up, why or why not? Does he still look like Diddy at all to you? Could this be a sign for a more focused Kodak going forward? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kodak Black. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

