Kodak Black Reflects On Past Drug Use & Recovery: Watch

Kodak Black's successful career in hip-hop has been unfortunately marred by a host of legal issues, addiction struggles, and negativity. While some of these include actions that he should be accountable for, he's also been pretty open about how his substance abuse has affected his life. Following a recent jail stint and a lot of concerned fan expressions, the Florida rapper recently took to Instagram Live to illustrate his journey of recovery. Specifically, he pointed to kicking his Percocet habit as a pivotal factor in being happier than he's ever been right now, and this is a heartening step in the right direction.

"I remember a point in my life when I was chewing a lot of Percs," Kodak Black began. "Bro, I'm proud of myself. I've never been this happy in my life, bro. I don't know where this came from, what the f**k going on. I ain't even going to say I'm anti-Perc. Like, I never took a Perc since I been home. But bro, my dosage so low that I can't believe it myself. Man, I'm telling y'all, bro.

Kodak Black Speaks On Kicking His Percocet Habit

"Before I just went to jail, bro, I was taking... I can talk about this because it's my testimony," Kodak Black continued. "Bro, I'm hollering at y'all, ain't no shame in my s**t. I was taking, bro, at least 100 Percs. Bro, my average was 40 Percocets. I'm telling y'all this man. I ain't know -– to the point where I look at this s**t and be like, what the f**k was wrong with me, bruh? I listen to my music and be like, bro, what the f**k, fam?" Afterwards, he greeted some eager fans and prompted them to come forward to kick it with him for a while.

Furthermore, this still hasn't resulted in the Pistolz & Pearlz artist refraining from some other wild or notably bizarre moments on social media. One recent instance was his threat to "cremate" anyone who messes with streamer Adin Ross. But the most important part is that there seems to be an active effort to improve mentally and physically from the tolls that drugs like Percocet can take, a process that will hopefully yield lifelong fulfillment. For more news and the latest updates on Kodak Black, check back in with HNHH.

