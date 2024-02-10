Kodak Black Still In Prison Despite Dropped Drug Possession Charge

Despite the Florida rapper getting cleared regarding a December arrest, he still faces some scrutiny for his evidence tampering charges.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Rolling Loud New York 2021

Kodak Black is still in significant legal trouble and behind bars right now, despite a judge dismissing his drug possession charges stemming from a December 2023 arrest. Moreover, according to The Associated Press, Judge Barbara Duffy dropped this charge on Friday (February 9), but she and the court ordered him to stay in prison. This is because the Florida rapper still faces evidence tampering charges in this specific case, and if those are dismissed, only then will he see freedom. Concerning this December 7 arrest, prosecutors could not verify whether or not his claims of actually having an oxycodone prescription are true.

Furthermore, law enforcement officials searched Kodak Black's vehicle that day in Plantation, Florida. They found him sleeping in his Bentley's driver's seat. They claimed they found a substance similar to cocaine within, which he tried to discard of and even ingest orally. Still, the 26-year-old maintained that this was not cocaine at all, but rather the aforementioned and prescribed oxycodone in his possession. Not only that, but he claimed that this was to deal with injuries sustained during a nightclub shooting in Los Angeles in February of 2022.

Kodak Black Still Behind Bars Despite Dropped Drug Charge

This arrest caused Yak's bond to be revoked, and got hit with the two aforementioned charges plus illegal parking. However, his lawyer Bradford Cohen hopes that this will lead to a dismissal of the evidence tampering charge, as well. "I wasn’t surprised,” he stated concerning Judge Duffy's decision to drop the drug charges, according to the Sun-Sentinel. “Whenever a court follows the rule of law, I’m never surprised. I’m surprised when they don’t follow the rule of law, that’s when I’m surprised." Not only does Kodak Black's attorney want him free from jail, but he also wants his bond reinstated.

Yak's Lawyer Bradford Cohen Speaks Out

"Motion to Dismiss @kodakblack new case for possession of 'cocaine' that was actually oxycodone. GRANTED," Cohen captioned an Instagram post posted shortly after his dropped charge became news. "I will leave that right here. We have moved to have his bond reinstated. With my friends for over 20 years, @skywriter.esq and Fred Haddad." For more news and the latest updates on Kodak Black, come back to HNHH.

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop.