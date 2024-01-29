Pressa Disses Kodak Black During Raptors’ Game, Gets Roasted For His Seats

Pressa took aim at Kodak Black in a video circulating on social media, which appears to have been filmed during the Toronto Raptors’ 121-97 win over the Miami Heat, earlier this month. Recording himself as well as the scoreboard, Pressa remarked, “F*ck Kodak Black,” while another person added: “That’s how we deal with Miami right there.”

When DJ Akademiks reposted the video on Instagram over the weekend, users roasted Pressa for sitting so far back in the stadium. ”You can’t hate sitting that far back at the game that’s gotta be a rule,” one user wrote. Another posted: “Free health insurance & sitting in the nosebleeds is wild.” Others brought up his relationship with Coi Leray.

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 28: Rapper Pressa performs on stage during Spotify's RapCaviar Live in Toronto at Rebel.

Kodak shouldn’t be too concerned over Pressa's trolling, considering the Miami Heat are currently 24-22 on the season and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, while the Toronto Raptors are 16 and 30 and in 12th. He and Kodak have been at odds for some time. Back in 2022, Kodak was reportedly shot in the leg outside of Justin Bieber's party in Los Angeles and early rumors theorized Pressa may have been involved. Check out the video dissing Kodak Black below.

Pressa Calls Out Kodak Black

Kodak is currently behind bars for allegedly violating his probation, although his attorney, Bradford Cohen, previously filed a motion asking a Florida judge to dismiss the charges. His next hearing to get a chance at an early release will be in February. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pressa as well as Kodak Black on HotNewHipHop.

