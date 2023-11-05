Pressa Won’t Go Back To “Minimum Wage” On Hard-Hitting New Single: Stream

Toronto rapper Pressa is making sure that you won't forget about his place in the game as we near the end of 2023. Moreover, he just came through with a new song and music video, "Minimum Wage," and it chronicles his desire to never work for that again. Of course, this MC of Filipino and Jamaican heritage goes through the usual suspects: getting his money up in his career, being good with the ladies, but still remembering the harsh realities he came up in. Much like previous material, such as his May single "Unfollow Me," this new track displays his penchant for effortless flows and a dangerously infections vocal tone.

Furthermore, "Minimum Wage" is quite the dramatic and picture-painting cut, whether that's instrumentally or lyrically. With deep piano chords, atmospheric synth pads, a catchy little whistle melody, and busy percussion, the beat is dynamic enough to engage, but not stacked enough to distract. Pressa's lyrics aren't always introspective or deep, but the "Blame Me" artist still comes through with vivid descriptions. "You don’t know how it feel to be locked in the cage and run out of numbers to dial," he raps at one point. Either way you slice it, the 27-year-old definitely knows how to put a lot of weight behind his material.

Pressa's "Minimum Wage" Single: Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, we're sure that Pressa will continue to excel and impress, such as through potent guest verses on projects like Top5's Pedro Activated and Tony Yayo's The Loyal from this year. All we can hope for is that 2024 is an even bigger year for him. If you haven't heard "Minimum Wage" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out the music video above. Let us know what you think in the comments and peep some standout bars down below. As always, log back into HNHH for more great rap music coming out every week.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm in the trap 30 days in the month,

I talk to my junkie, he cracking me up,

She all on Google, she looking me up,

They remember my face when they look at me once

