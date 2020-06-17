Minimum Wage
- SongsPressa Won't Go Back To "Minimum Wage" On Hard-Hitting New Single: StreamIf you're looking for some aspirational, triumphant, but still grounded and gritty hip-hop, then look no further.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsBernie Sanders Seeks To Raise Minimum Wage to $17Bernie Sanders is once again asking Congress to raise the minimum wageBy Ben Mock
- PoliticsSen. Rand Paul Says Joe Biden Must "Hate Black Teenagers" For Raising Minimum WageRand Paul says Joe Biden hates black teenagers because he wants to raise the minimum wage.By Cole Blake
- RandomTarget Increases Minimum Wage To $15 Per HourTarget now joins Amazon now that they, too, will pay their full-time and part-time employees $15 per hour.By Erika Marie