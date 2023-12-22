2023
- MusicJ. Cole Named Best Rapper Of 2023 By Complex, Debate EnsuesComplex's recent selection for the best rapper of 2023 is sparking debate on social media.By Cole Blake
- MusicUncle Murda Ropes In 6ix9ine, Cam'ron, Nelly & More In "Rap Up 2023" Part 3The Brooklyn MC also referenced Draymond Green, Carlee Russell, Kanye West, DJ Envy, Damar Hamlin, and so much more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Reveals The Gift Snoop Dogg Hand-Rolled For HimDrake got a lot of gifts this past year.By Alexander Cole
- SongsUncle Murda References Sexyy Red, Young Thug & More On "Rap Up 2023": StreamOther targets of the G-Unit MC were Gunna, Blueface, Donald Trump, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, 1090 Jake, and so much more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBabyTron Wishes Us A Very "MERRY S**TMAS" On New Single & Music Video: StreamThe S***ty Boyz leader is repping his set to close out the year, bringing us "12 Days of Christmas," but with a Detroit rap twist.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsJustina Valentine Recaps The Year's Biggest Ups & Downs On Her "2023 Rap Up" FreestyleThe "Wild 'n Out" icon perfectly summed up the past year in just 12 minutes.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMetro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" Finishes As 2023's Most Streamed Rap Album: ReportMetro Boomin reportedly had the most popular rap album on Spotify in 2023.By Cole Blake
- SongsBoldy James & Your Boy Posca Claim "They Vouching" On Grimy New Single: StreamThe single will be the only digital release from their collab album "1LB," which is now available exclusively on vinyl and cassette.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music"fukumean" Nabs Gunna This Incredible Streaming Milestone For Rap In 2023Despite massive bangers from the likes of Travis Scott and Drake, no other hip-hop song was as dominant on DSPs as Wunna's.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTyler, The Creator's Favourite Songs Of 2023 Include Lil Yachty's "Gimme Da Lite" & His Own "DOGTOOTH"What were your personal fav releases of the year?By Hayley Hynes
- SongsKenny Mason Extends "Facts" With A Killer New Verse For His Latest Single: StreamThe West Atlanta genre-fuser keeps impressing us with fantastic lyrical expressions and a determined yet husky delivery.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsLil Shine & Summrs "Hop Out" & Get Woozy On New Single: StreamPlugg, rage, trap, and woozy electronics all come together on this new collab, which is a nice little treat for the holidays.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWizkid Wows On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: StreamIn addition, SAFE and Nic Dean provided some great songs for the holiday season. Which one of these was your favorite this week?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKiller Mike Believes He Has The Rap Album Of The Year"MICHAEL" is among the most sonically versatile, thematically well-rounded, and emotionally powerful works of art this decade.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original Content10 Best R&B Albums Of 20232023 gave us a lot to look back on, and the year's R&B releases may have been some of the most memorable.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSocial Media Reacts To Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" Being Best Rap Song Of 2023 On "Rolling Stone" List"To be fair, every song up there is pure trash," one disgruntled user wrote earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes