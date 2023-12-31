Justina Valentine Recaps The Year's Biggest Ups & Downs On Her "2023 Rap Up" Freestyle

We've made it to the final day of 2023, and what better way to recap the rollercoaster ride of the past 12 months than a new freestyle from Justina Valentine. For the past few years, she's been teaming up with The Shade Room to summarize past events as only she can. If you ask us, the latest edition may be the famous redhead's best work yet, as she covers everything from Blueface and Chrisean Rock to Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

"What a tangled web some have spun / Larsa Pippen out here dating Michael Jordan's son," Valentine spits early on in the song. "I know he inside the box like Roddy / Somebody better check on Scottie," she adds, mentioning the Real Housewives cast member's athlete husband, who she reportedly slept with multiple times each night throughout their marriage.

Justina Valentine Summarizes 2023 in Just 12 Minutes

Other hot topics the Wild 'n Out cast member rhymes about in the video above include Yung Miami's love for golden showers, Rihanna's iconic Super Bowl Halftime performance (and subsequent pregnancy announcement), and Ja Morant's troublesome stint with the NBA after flashing weapons on social media more than once. That was all in the first few months of the year, with events like the Montgomery brawl, Chris Brown and Usher's alleged scuffle, and Keke Palmer's baby daddy drama after wearing a sexy dress to the latter R&B's Las Vegas residency all came after, and that doesn't even touch on the second half of 2023.

Do you think Justina Valentine killed it on her "2023 Rap Up"? If yes, you can add the lengthy freestyle to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations that will keep your NYE party lit, check out the latest update of our weekly Fire Emoji round-up at the link below.

