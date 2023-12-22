female artists
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj & Rihanna's Friendship Is Too "Fly": Bad Gal Gets B-Day Greetings From RapperBy Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNormani's Twitter Stan Account Put On Blast As Critics Speculate Singer Runs ProfileThe Fifth Harmony alum's debut album appears to be almost ready for the world's ears.By Hayley Hynes
- Songs"BOZO": Kaliii's New Single Is A Pre-Valentine's Breakup AnthemKaliii only grows more confident with each visual she drops.By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosLatto's "Sunday Service" Visual Takes Us On A Trip Through The BronxLatto's latest boasts production by Go Grizzly, Pooh Beatz, and Bankroll Got It.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion's "HISS" Going No. 1 Wasn't Organic, According To "The Joe Budden Podcast" HostsBudden and some of his co-hosts sound confident that "Hiss" didn't make it to the top of the charts without some help behind the scenes.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLatto's "Sunday Service" Dropping Friday, Single Might Diss Ice SpiceWill the second New Music Friday of February bring as much heat as the first?By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Father's Cemetery Location Doxxed By Cardi B FansThings are getting nasty between the femcee's fan bases this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"HISS" Reactions: Kris Jenner Laughs At Megan Thee Stallion's Name Drop On Latest SingleUnlike Nicki Minaj, the Kardashian-Jenner patriarch is a fan of Meg's new song.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLatto & Jennifer Lopez Collab Doesn't Fly With All Listeners, Rap Diva RespondsJ. Lo is only the latest superstar to request a song with Latto, following Mariah Carey and Cardi B.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKelsey Nicole & Megan Thee Stallion Drama Continues As Nicki Minaj Reacts To Former's "Big Foot" RemixIf you thought the "Big Foot" drama would be left in last week, you'll be sorely disappointed.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” Preview Has Karlissa Saffold & Thee Hotties Feeling HypeThe hunger in Meg’s voice is obvious in her latest “Hiss” snippet.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSZA & Mary J. Blige Comparisons On "The Breakfast Club" Provoke Fans To Speak"Do we appreciate SZA as an artist the way we should?" Charlamagne Tha God asked DJ Envy on a recent episode of their radio show.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTiny Harris & Ari Lennox Drama Resurfaces As Dreamville Star Calls T.I.'s Wife A "Shady Pest"Lennox isn't willing to let go of the comments Harris made about her vocal range in a 2022 interview.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDoja Cat's Brother Has Allegations Of Abuse Surface In Legal FilingThe mother is claiming that he knocked Doja's teeth out.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicDo Ice Spice & Latto Have Beef? New Yorker Appears In Background Of "777" Artist's TikTok Amid RumoursThe femcees are already shaping up to make 2024 another noteworthy year of rap releases.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsJustina Valentine Recaps The Year's Biggest Ups & Downs On Her "2023 Rap Up" FreestyleThe "Wild 'n Out" icon perfectly summed up the past year in just 12 minutes.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLatto Collab Criticism Leads "777" Artist To Speak Out"I was an 'unknown artist' before and mfs acted too big for me," Latto replied to haters requesting she stop working with creatives who they aren't familiar with.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Twerking In Christmas PJs Sets The Holiday Mood, Rap Diva's Next Era Coming In Hot"I'm about to give everybody exactly what they been looking for," Thee Stalli declared on IG Live this weekend. "If you been callin' for me, here I come."By Hayley Hynes
- SongsErica Banks Knows Her Worth On New Christmas Joint "All Dat He Got"Three years after originally sharing "Banks B4 Christmas," Erica is back with the deluxe cut of her holiday-themed project.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"The Color Purple" Soundtrack: Alicia Keys' "Lifeline" Music Video Is Full Of SoulKeys reconnected with director Diane Martel for the project, after working together on past visuals like "If I Ain't Got You" and "Like You'll Never See Me Again."By Hayley Hynes