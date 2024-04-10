Latto's Top 3 Female Rappers List Has Hip-Hop Heads Asking Questions

Latto's love for rap dates back to when the world still knew her as Alyssa Stephens, and her skills as a lyricist and performer have only grown since then. Now that she's a dominant force thanks to her 777 LP, and has collaborations with Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Lil Wayne, it's nice to see that the blonde beauty has done her homework. In a recent interview, Latto spoke about her top three femcees, though her answer has left more than a few people confused.

"Who are your top three females of all time in hip-hop?" the journalist conducting asked her guest from off camera. "Dead or alive?" Latto clarified, suggesting some of her biggest inspirations might no longer be with us. "[Lil'] Kim, gotta say Kim," the "Wheelie" artist began. "Wait, my favourite? Or like, the best?" Stephens paused again before sharing her final two picks. "Imma say [Lisa] "Left Eye" [Lopes], rest in peace. Anddd, shawty," Latto added at the end, leading many to assume she meant Nicki Minaj.

Latto’s Top Female MCs Include Left Eye and Lil’ Kim

Based on their past drama, it's easy to understand why the reality starlet would be reluctant to mention the Queen of Rap by name. Still, with the success of her ongoing Pink Friday 2 Tour, it's hard not to give Minaj props for all she's accomplishing. Elsewhere, some are questioning what qualifies Left Eye as "the best," but seeing as Latto performed with TLC in place of the late MC at the iHeartRadio Awards recently, we get why the tribute felt important to her.

Outside of rap, Latto has been boo'd up with a mystery beau (rumoured to be 21 Savage) for some time now but refuses to share her relationship with the public. No matter what the status of her relationship is, there are still plenty of other people who want a shot at the "Big Energy" hitmaker, including Shaboozey. Read what he had to say about Latto at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

