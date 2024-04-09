Nicki Minaj Makes Hip-Hop History With Her Pink Friday 2 Tour

Nicki Minaj just made history. She's currently headlining the highest-grossing tour by a female rapper of all time, and she managed to do it in less than 20 shows. According to Touring Data, Minaj's Pink Friday 2 tour grossed a record-setting $34.9 million within the first 17 performances. This achievement is a testament to the rapper's catalog of hits and her ability to stay relevant a decade and a half after she arrived on the music scene.

Minaj's longevity has been the subject of much discussion in recent years. Ja Rule praised the "Red Ruby da Sleaze" rapper during a 2023 episode of Stepping Into the Shade Room. "Minaj’s place in hip-hop is [solidified]," Ja asserted. "The female MCs they’re having a run like they’ve never had before, and to me, in my opinion, I would say Nicki re-opened that door." Ja hasn't been alone in this sentiment. Minaj, who dropped her debut album back in 2010, has also received props from Da Brat and GloRilla. "Staying in the game, staying strong," the latter said during an appearance on The Heat. "I'm trying to be consistent like that."

Read More: What Is Nicki Minaj's Best-Selling Album?

Minaj Has The Highest-Grossing Tour By A Female Rapper

Minaj not only claimed the highest-grossing tour by a female rapper, but the highest-grossing concert as well. Touring Data reports that the rapper's Madison Square Garden show on March 30, 2024, grossed a whopping $2.858 million. The success of the tour should come as no surprise to hip-hop fans, as Minaj's recent album also set records. Pink Friday 2 netted the largest first week vinyl sales by a female rapper in history, in addition to securing Minaj's third number-one album. Pink Friday 2 also scored Minaj's first #1 single as a solo artist, "Super Freaky Girl." From a records standpoint, it's a good time to be a Barb.

The numbers are also a nice return to form after Minaj's messy exchange with Megan Thee Stallion. The two rapper traded diss tracks early on, but Minaj's "Bigfoot" was widely panned by fans and critics alike. Megan's diss, on the other hand, "Hiss", received critical acclaim and topped the Billboard Hot 100. The two will likely continue to beef with one another into the future, but it's evident from Minaj's historic achievements that she doesn't need to engage with other rappers to solidify her legacy.

Read More: Worst Nicki Minaj's Beefs Of Her Career