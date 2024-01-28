Nicki Minaj Announces New Single, "Bigfoot"

Nicki Minaj has announced the release of a new single, "Bigfoot". The track will drop at 3 PM PST on January 28, according to a tweet from Minaj herself. Furthermore, Minaj announced the track with the inclusion of an image of Megan Thee Stallion looking unimpressed. For many fans, this signaled that the track could be a direct musical response to Megan's recently released "Hiss".

The beef between the two rappers absolutely exploded this week after Megan's new track took shots at Nicki. Specifically, Megan took aim at the various connections to sex offenders that Minaj has in her life. The line "Megan's Law" in "Hiss" refers to the sex offender registry law that Minaj's husband fell afoul of. Kenneth Petty, who was a childhood friend of Minaj's, served four years in prison for the attempted rape of a minor. Minaj's response has mostly been limited to Twitter until the surprise track announcement.

Fans Discuss Problematic Nature Of Nicki Minaj Alter Ego

However, the beef has proven divisive among rap fans. While some believe that Megan went too far, others are starting to see a disturbing trend for Minaj. The beef led some fans to take a closer look at "Roman Zolanski", the alter ego that Minaj occasionally drops verses as. However, many fans are now only learning for the first time that Minaj has never shied from Roman's name being a play on that of Roman Polanski. Polanski is an Oscar-winning director who is perhaps best known for pleading guilty to statutory rape of a minor. The girl was 13 at the time of the rape and had also been drugged by Polanski.

Nicki has already dipped into the Roman well at least once during this beef with Megan. "Megan’s law. For a free beat you could hit #MeganRAW," Minaj tweeted late Friday night. Furthermore, the tweet was signed "Roman". While the tweet could be taken several ways, one popular theory is that it refers to rumors about Megan's ex, Pardison Fontaine. As noted on Megan's late 2023 track "Cobra", she allegedly walked in on her ex having unprotected sex with another woman in her bed.

